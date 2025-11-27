Can Eating Slowly Reduce Stress? Gut Doctors Explain The Link

In the hurried world that we live in, who has time to eat? Everyone is in a rush to reach somewhere, achieve a milestone, or be more successful than their peers. Amid this rat race, we often skip a meal or eat so fast that it's more like inhaling the food in a few minutes. We have so much on our plates that we hardly have time to savour what is actually on the plate.

While eating quickly saves time, it has its disadvantages. After all, we are supposed to chew the food 20-32 times (or so we have read in school), but that seems like a lost opportunity to tick off one of the 100 tasks on our checklist.

"When you eat quickly, food enters the stomach in big pieces which makes it hard for the body to digest, makes gas, slows down enzymes and messes up communication between the gut and the brain," said Dr Bimal Kumar Sahu, Sr Consultant Unit in Charge, Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

"When you eat more slowly your mouth has more time to mechanically break down the food you're eating, and your saliva can mix adequately as it begins the digesting process. This means your stomach feels better and can do its job better since it's more able to mix the food with digestive enzymes," he added.

The expert noted that eating slowly allows the gut time to send signals to the brain through the vagus nerve. This is also an important system to help regulate hunger and fullness.

How Eating Slowly Aids Acid Reflux, Bloating, And Other Digestive Issues

Speaking to NDTV about the benefits of eating slowly, Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant, GI Surgery & Liver Transplant, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, said, "When you take your time with food, you naturally swallow less air, which reduces bloating. Proper chewing also helps food get digested more efficiently and prevents fermentation in the gut, which can otherwise cause gas."

He also added that eating slowly reduces the chances of overeating, and when your stomach is not overloaded, acid is less likely to flow back into the oesophagus, leading to fewer episodes of heartburn.

When you eat slowly, you swallow less air, which reduces bloating. Photo: Pixabay

Relationship Between Your Eating Pace And Gut-Brain Axis

Do you know there is a communication network between your brain and gut? It is called the gut-brain axis, and this network comprises endocrine (glands that release hormones), nervous, and immune systems.

Dr Sahu added, "Eating slowly directly affects the gut-brain axis by letting hormones like GLP-1 and peptide YY (satiety hormones) rise on their own."

He further explained that these hormones tell the brain that you are full and help you avoid overeating. When meals are spaced out instead of rushed the hunger hormone ghrelin drops more steadily.

Hence, when you eat too quickly, these hormonal signals don't get through which makes it easier to eat too much because the brain hasn't gotten the "I'm full" message from the gut yet.

Can Eating Slowly Reduce Stress And Improve Digestive Ailments?

If you constantly suffer from issues like constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating, and other symptoms, in short irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), slow eating might be the overlooked key that can unlock relief.

Dr Bhole shared, "Slow eating can be helpful for people with IBS or functional dyspepsia (gastrointestinal disorder that manifests as bloating, early fullness, and pain or burning in the upper abdomen)."

"These conditions often worsen with rapid eating because the gut becomes overstimulated. Eating slowly reduces the workload on the digestive system, helps food move more smoothly through the gastrointestinal tract, and minimises triggers like excessive air swallowing and overeating," the expert explained.

He further added that slow eating equals mindful eating, which can reduce stress, an important factor in IBS flare-ups. "For many patients, simply slowing down meals can ease discomfort and improve overall digestive stability."

Slow eating equals mindful eating, which can reduce stress, an important factor in IBS flare-ups. Photo: Pixabay

How Slowly Should You Eat?

The bigger question is now how slowly should you eat? Dr Bhole added, "While there is no strict rule, the gut-brain axis sends the signals of fullness after 15-20 minutes of activation. Taking at least this much time to consume a meal allows your body to recognise when you're satisfied."

On the other hand, Dr Sahu explained, "This time frame also helps keep you from snacking and overeating when you don't need to."

However, when you eat a meal in less than 10 minutes, the brain does not receive the signal of fullness. Hence, you are more likely to consume a high number of calories than you should. Your habit of inhaling your food might be the reason why you are experiencing stomach-related issues.

Mindful Eating Techniques That Can Help You Improve Your Gut Health

Dr Sahu shared a few techniques to practise mindful eating to improve your gut health,

Chew each bite of food at least 20-30 times to break it, allowing the body to absorb nutrients and reduce bloating

Put down the cutlery between bites to catch a break and focus on taste

Try to stay away from screens to allow your gut to establish a strong connection with your brain

Take deep breaths before your meals and start with smaller portions

Eat in quieter places

Take small sips of water instead of gulping it down the throat, allowing your gut to work and respond better

Surviving in this fast-paced world is itself a stressful job, but your gut does not have to bear the brunt of it. You must take out at least 30 minutes for every meal to not only enjoy your food, but also allow the body to absorb maximum nutrition from it.

