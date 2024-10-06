Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Bows Down Before Gajraj Rao. He Kisses The Singer's Hands

New day, new update from Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour and it's making all the right noise. Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao recently attended Diljit's concert in London and the exchange between the two needs all your attention. Diljit Dosanjh performed his second show in the O2 Arena on Saturday. Gajraj Rao and Diljit Dosanjh shared pictures and videos from the venue on their Instagram handles. In the video shared by Diljit, the actor-singer can be seen bowing down before Gajraj Rao as soon as he spots him in the audience. Diljit can be seen holding his hands. In return, Gajraj Rao kisses the Punjabi Singer's hands and they seem to have shared words as well. Take a look:

Gajraj Rao also shared his joy when he posted a picture of himself from the concert. He wrote, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience..."

Diljit teamed up with rapper Badshah during his London show on Friday. Badshah made a surprise appearance. Several pictures and videos of their reunion have been doing the rounds on social media. In one clip, the duo performed their hit track Naina from the movie Crew. Take a look:

Earlier, Ed and Diljit delighted audience with their mash-up of The Shape of You and Naina from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy Crew. At one point, they can be seen seated on stage during their performance. They share a warm hug as well. Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!" FYI, Diljit made a cameo on stage and sang his popular track Lover during Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert in March this year. Ed also joined him in the chorus and scripted a historic pop culture moment by singing in Punjabi for the first time.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will have Mumbai and Jaipur as its stops along with other cities in India. The star announced it through a post on Instagram.