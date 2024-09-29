Dil-Luminati Tour: Meet Diljit Dosanjh's Mother And Sister

While Diljit Dosanjh maintains a strong social media presence, he never shares details about his family. The singer prefers to keep his personal life private and stays mum when asked about family in interviews. However, during his Dil-luminati Tour concert in Manchester on Saturday, Diljit introduced his mother and sister for the first time. In a crazy viral video on Instagram, Diljit approaches his family members standing in the audience. Holding his mother's hand, he announces, "By the way, this is my mom." As his mother breaks down in tears, they share a warm hug, and Diljit kisses her forehead. He then introduces his sister by touching her feet and saying, "She is my sister." She joyfully raises both hands and waves to the crowd, adding to the heartwarming moment. Take a look at the video shared by a fan page below:

Diljit Dosanjh has always kept details about his personal life under wraps. In 2018, the Punjabi singer expressed his firm stance against having a biopic made about his life, stating that he prefers to maintain his privacy and keep certain aspects of his life out of the public eye. “Nahi mai banane nahi dunga. Mai bataunga nahi kuch to banegi kaise? I don't want ki mai apne baare me kuch batau. Aap mera kaam dekho, meri filmein dekho, mere gaane suno, uske baare me jitni baat karni hai karo (I won't let it be made. If I don't tell, how will anything be created? I don't want to talk about myself. Look at my work, watch my films, listen to my songs, talk as much as you want about that),” he said in an interview with Colors Cineplex.

Diljit Dosanjh once recalled a time when his parents sent him to Ludhiana to live with his maternal uncle. He shared, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city, leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said, ‘Send him to the city with me,' and my parents said, ‘Yes, take him.' My parents did not even ask me,” in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

He added, "I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn't any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn't have mobile phones back then. Even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So, I started becoming distant from my family."

The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tour will kick off in Delhi on October 26. He will also perform in Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Indore and Guwahati.