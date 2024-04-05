Diljit Dosanjh Opens Up About His Strained Relationship With Parents: 'Was 11 When I Left My Home'

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about his strained relationship with his family. He also spoke about a pivotal moment from his childhood when his parents made the difficult decision to send him to live with a relative in Ludhiana, without consulting him first. Diljit Dosanjh revealed that this move, which was aimed at ensuring his basic needs like "food, shelter, and schooling" were adequately met, strained his relationship with his parents, despite his love and respect for them. Recalling the experience in a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Diljit shared, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘Send him to the city with me' and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.' My parents did not even ask me.”

Diljit Dosanjh added, “I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn't any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn't have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.”

Reflecting on his parents' decision, Diljit shared that his parents wished well for him and said, "I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone.”

Born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in 1984, Diljit began showcasing his talent by performing at local events while attending school in Ludhiana. Known for his hit pop songs, Diljit's fame soared globally after his electrifying performance at the Coachella music festival last year. His acting skills have also garnered praise from audiences and critics alike.

On the professional front, Diljit's film Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, hit theatres on March 29. He is also set to appear in the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra.