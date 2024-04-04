Parineeti Chopra's Post For Amar Singh Chamkila Co-Star Diljit Dosanjh: 'Wouldn't Have Been The Same Without My Jodidaar'

Parineeti and Diljit in a still from the video. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who awaits the release of Amar Singh Chamkila, shared a video, which features picture collages of real life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot along with their reel versions (played by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra). Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, "Diljit and I have had the privilege of playing the roles of two legends, who changed the music landscape in India... recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone. Wouldn't have been the same without my jodidaar Diljit Dosanjh."

The film happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Parineeti Chopra summed up her journey of working on the film and she wrote, "I'm immensely thankful for Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali Sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard. Diljit Dosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. AR Rahman Sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams. And the entire team who made this film. Shooting this film has topped any other film experience because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about, so thank you."

Earlier this week, the actress shared BTS video from the sets of the film and she wrote in her caption, "How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever... Chamkila."

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.