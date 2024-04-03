Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Shares BTS Video From Film's Sets

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Ahead of the film's release, Parineeti Chopra dropped a video featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film's sets. The video began with a vibrant scene showcasing Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance of his songs before a local audience. Subsequently, the camera shifts to Parineeti, dressed in a red salwar kameez, detailing her desired look to the makeup artist, aiming for a "classy" and "elegant" transformation.

The behind-the-scenes video seamlessly transitions between moments of Parineeti Chopra engrossed in Diljit Dosanjh's on-stage performance. It also showed clips where the duo were captured amidst scenic beach settings, and various photoshoots highlighting their traditional look from the movie. Accompanied by the melodious track Ishq Mitaye from the film, the video also offered a glimpse into Parineeti Chopra's preparations in her makeup room, as she gears up for her shoot.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever."

The film, a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known as the highest record-selling Indian artist of the 1980s, is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.