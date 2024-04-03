Amar Singh Chamkila Song Tu Kya Jaane: Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh Celebrate Old-School Love

A BTS photo from Amar Singh Chamkila. (courtesy: imtiazaliofficial)

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila is making all the right noises ahead of its release. The biopic, which will premiere on Netflix on April 12, features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Now, just a week after unveiling Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer, the makers are all set to release the music video for its next track Tu Kya Jaane. The big news was announced by director Imtiaz Ali on Instagram along with a series of pictures. The opening frame includes a poster of Tu Kya Jaane, featuring Parineeti and Diljit. The track, which is composed by AR Rahman, has been sung by Yashika Sikka. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The next slide includes a monochrome throwback picture of real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, performing on stage. Next, we catch glimpses of a few behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring its leading actors. The slew of pictures concludes with a candid click of music maestro AR Rahman and Yashika Sikka.

Sharing the post, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “There's something about pehle zamaane ka pyaar, isn't it? And vintage melodies! New song ‘Tu Kya Jaane…' coming today! Best wishes.” Tu Kya Jaane singer Yashika Sikka was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. Responding to it, the singer wrote, “Thank you, Sir, for approving of my voice for this iconic film. Still feels surreal! And what a moment you have captured here.”

Just a few days back, Yashika Sikka shared a poster of Amar Singh Chamkila, with a selected portion of Tu Kya Jaane being played in the background. Along with the post, Yashika shared a detailed note, thanking AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali for resting faith in her. The singer wrote, “A dream that I thought I wasn't even fully worthy of dreaming, came true 1.5 years back, out of nowhere. September 22, 2022, was when I first met the legend @arrahman Sir. Chills went down my spine that day, and today too, as I write this. A year and many sessions later, he fulfilled the biggest desire that I could ever have, and gave me "Tu Kya Jaane". It didn't sink in back then, it hasn't fully sunk in, even today. Not only did I get to sing Rahman Sir's GOLDEN melody, it had the magician @kamil_irshad_official l Sir's golden words to it, AND for @imtiazaliofficial l Sir's film. Could I have asked for anything better? I feel like I am the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you, Rahman Sir, Imtiaz Ali Sir, and Irshad Sir.”

Amar Singh Chamkila's leading lady, Parineeti Chopra also shared a montage video, featuring multiple BTS glimpses from the set. Sharing the video she wrote, “How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever…” Take a look at Amar Singh Chamkila's BTS glimpses here.

Meanwhile, last month, the makers unveiled the track Naram Kaalja, which has been sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka. Read all about it here.

Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer released on March 28. The film revolves around the story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was the highest record-selling Indian artist of the 1980s. The movie has been jointly backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.