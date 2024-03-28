Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Turns Into 'Elvis Presley' Of Punjab

A still from Amar Singh Chamkila trailer. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated film Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, dropped its trailer on Thursday. The recently released trailer offered a glimpse into the riveting tale of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1980s Punjab, the trailer immersed viewers into the life of Chamkila, who rose from obscurity to become the "highest record-selling artiste" of Punjab. Diljit shone in the titular role, portraying Chamkila aka Elvis Presley of Punjab as a charming and determined individual who remains steadfast in his passion for music despite facing vehement opposition and threats to his life.

His portrayal tries to capture the essence of Chamkila's unwavering commitment to his art, even in the face of adversity. Parineeti impressed as Amarjot, Chamkila's supportive wife, adding depth and emotion to the narrative. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are drawn into the gripping mystery surrounding Chamkila and Amarjot's tragic fate, as they were tragically shot by unknown assailants in 1988, leaving behind an unsolved mystery that continues to intrigue to this day. Watch the trailer here:

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Imtiaz Ali said that the film is a love story between Chamkila and his music album. He said, “I feel that this film or Chamkila's life in a way is a love story between Chamkila and music. Here is a man who was so scared at some point of time about the warnings that he got, that he actually broke down and cried and he was scared that he would be killed. From that point, a few years later, knowing fully well that if he continues to sing in live performances, he might be gunned down, he still chose to sing."