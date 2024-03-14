Amar Singh Chamkila Song Naram Kaalja: Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti Chopra Celebrate Women Power

A still from Naram Kaalja. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

The anticipation for Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is building up as the makers continue to tease fans with new songs. The latest addition to the musical lineup is Naram Kaalja, sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka. The accompanying music video, directed by Imtiaz Ali, showcases a group of Punjabi village women expressing themselves through dance amidst their daily household chores, offering glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh as the titular singer and Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The two-minute-52-second-long music video begins with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra encountering a village woman who voices her disapproval of the former's songs, deeming them offensive to women. However, when she seeks the opinion of an elderly woman about Chamkila's music, she reveals that she listens to it clandestinely. Inspired by her, the women clandestinely play Chamkila's songs and dance on their terraces and farm fields in Punjab. The song celebrates women's independence and strength, challenging societal norms and expectations, while also delving into the complexities of relationships and gender roles in a bold and rebellious manner.

Imtiaz Ali, the movie's director, and Parineeti Chopra shared the song on their social media handle, expressing their excitement. The caption read, "Chamkila mere andar bhi bole sada. #NaramKaalja out now! #AmarSinghChamkilaOnNetflix 12th April." Following its release, fans flooded the comment section with praises for the song. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka, with additional vocals by Pinky Maidasani, Shifa Ruby, and Meenu Kale, the music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film, a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known as the highest record-selling Indian artist of the 1980s, is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. Set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, Amar Singh Chamkila promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.