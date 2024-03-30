Parineeti Chopra On Amar Singh Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali: 'You Truly Led The Ship With Finesse'

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Ahead of the release of Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra, the female lead of the film, shared a few BTS pictures from the set and wrote a gratitude note. Parineeti shared a few pictures with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh, dressed as their part. She shared a picture with director Imtiaz Ali. Tagging Imtiaz Ali in her post, Parineeti wrote, "I'm immensely thankful for Chamkila. Imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard." About her co-star Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti wrote, "@diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless." For music director AR Rahman, Parineeti wrote, "@arrahman sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams." She signed off the post with these words, "And the entire team who made this film. Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about, so thank you." Take a look at what Parineeti posted here:

At the trailer launch event of the film a few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared how she bagged the role in the film. "I remember it was a Zoom call with Rahman sir, Imtiaz sir and Diljit. I thought it would be just an introduction but then Rahman sir asked me, 'Do you know how to sing?' I answered 'I like singing'. And then he said, 'Ok sing and show.' "I sang 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' and whatever Punjabi songs I could sing. That's how he auditioned me," as quoted by PTI.

Reflecting on the journey of Chamkila shoot, Parineeti said at the event, "Shooting Chamkila was like meditation. It was full of music yet it was the calmest, most disciplined, beautiful, and harmonious set... By the end of the day, I used to feel fulfilled. It used to feel like I came back from a gurdwara. I think I have done something good in my life that sir gave this film to me."

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha. The film is based on Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife and collaborator Amarjot.