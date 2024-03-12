What Diljit Dosanjh Did In Kinnaur: Visited A Monastery, Took Lots Of Pics

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Do not disturb Diljit Dosanjh. After winning hearts with his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the actor-singer jetted off to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The 40-year-old has also shared pictures and videos on Instagram from his trip to winter wonderland. Let us talk about his uploads one by one. In a video, Diljit, dressed in camouflage outfit paired with black snowshoes, is clearly having a blast. At one point, he throws a giant snowball towards the camera. Then, he enters a local household and clicks pictures with his fans. We also get a glimpse of the star sitting on the roof of a cafe. Towards the end, Diljit is surrounded by fans whom he greets warmly. In the background, we can hear the song Ishq Mitaye from Diljit's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. For the caption, the actor-singer wrote, “ONE LOVE,” and dropped a blessed face and folded hands emoji. Replying to this, Netflix India said, “Ishq mitaye * Ishq failaye.”

Before that, Diljit Dosanjh posted a video in which he is seen spending time with Buddhist monks. In the video, he is paying a visit to a temple. He also greets everyone with folded hands.

In another video, Diljit Dosanjh simply walks into a house to everyone's surprise. He then sings some of the local tracks with them. Later, Diljit also sings a few lines from his popular song Lover. The clip ends with Diljit performing a folk dance with locals.

Wait, it's not over yet. Diljit Dosanjh posted one more video of his fun time from the picturesque location. This time, Diljit puts his cooking skills on display and prepares maggi. The song Naina from Diljit's upcoming film The Crew truly complements the lively nature of the clip.

Last but not the least, Diljit Dosanjh uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos, where he is greeting and dancing with locals. Sharing the album, he wrote, “Love” with a red heart emoji.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film The Crew will hit the big screens on March 29. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial also features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.