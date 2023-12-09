Just Diljit Dosanjh And Mouni Roy Grooving To The Smash Hit Kinni Kinni

Diljit Dosanjh and Mouni Roy in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Diljit Dosanjh is a global superstar. From being the first Punjabi artist to grace the Coachella stage to delivering numerous Bollywood hits and making waves with his music worldwide, he has truly become a beloved figure across the globe. Recently, Diljit shared a video featuring our favourite Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy. The video unfolds against a dreamy backdrop. Here comes Diljit and Mouni looking stunning in semi-formal attire. The two are seen vibing to the hit number, Kinni Kinni. In the caption, Diljit tagged Mouni and wrote, "Kudi Sachi KINNI KINNI Soni (The girl is really beautiful)." Reacting to their video, Mouni Roy wrote, “Just how wonderful are you!!! Peace, madness and mayhem. #blessed.”

Mouni Roy also shared a picture with Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. In the photo, the duo are twinning in white outfits. Along with the picture, Mouni wrote: “You go through life relentlessly and once in a while you cross roads with an artist who is pure light, who dances through life come ruin or rapture and you can't help but feel very lucky to cross paths and work with em! something exciting coming up in a few days, weeks or maybe months. Wait for it,” along with hands making heart and smile emojis. Mouni's best friend Disha Patani was among the first to drop a comment. She wrote, "Can't wait," with a fire emoji in the comment. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, dropped heart eye emojis.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is set to appear in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the series Sultan Of Delhi, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.