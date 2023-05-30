Amar Singh Chamkila First Look: Presenting Diljit Dosanjh In And As The Late Music Sensation

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Imtiaz Ali announced his new project with a teaser of sorts on Tuesday morning and it happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra. The teaser begins with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd.

Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead role, sharing the video, wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (The name that has been in your heart and mind for years has now come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh Chamkila coming soon only on Netflix." While Parineeti Chopra wrote this sharing the video, "You've heard his voice, now hear his story. Amar Singh Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix.

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in 2024 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. His film credits include the hits Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar, Tamasha. he has also directed projects like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal (both the original and the remake).