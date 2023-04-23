Diljit Dosanjh Grooves To Jatt Da Pyar Goriye, Rules The Stage At Coachella Concert

Image was shared by Diljit Dosanjh.(courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

“Punjabi aa gye Coachella oye!” Oh yes, Diljit Dosanjh is making everyone groove and how. He has once again set the stage on fire with his high-on-energy performance at none other than the Coachella music festival. Oh boy. In the video shared on Instagram, Diljit is seen making people groove to Jatt Da Pyar Goriye. Diljit, much like last time, paid tribute to his Punjabi roots when he wore tamba, kurta and turban for his historic stage show. Sharing the video, the official handle of Coachella wrote, “History made, Diljit Dosanjh.” The video became an instant hit on social media. Tahira Kashyap dropped fire and raising hands emojis in the comments section. Actress Smriti Khanna wrote, “Coachella hasn't witnessed a bigger star.” She also added some fire emojis to the comment. Actress Vidya Malavade wrote, “Uff”.

Diljit Dosanjh has also dropped some stills from his performance at Coachella film festival. Actress Neha Dhupia was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Take a bow.” Actress Richa Chaddha wrote, “Tussi trail kitta blaze.” Lilly Singh, who also attended the concert, declared it the “best”.

Pictures and videos from Diljit Dosanjh's performance have also been shared by fan pages on Instagram. In a clip, the singer is welcoming everyone in full swag. He said, “It is really hot in Coachella today. Is it the heat or the temperature is rising because of the Punjabis here?” Next, we can hear the crowd cheering.

Diljit Dosanjh also apologised to the security staff on behalf of his army of fans. He said, “Security paaji [brother], sorry. The

Last Sunday, too, Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival. Fans, including us, were super excited to see him script history. Here are some pictures and video:

