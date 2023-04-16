Viral: At Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella Concert, DJ Diplo Grooves To Patiala Peg. Watch

Stills from the video. (courtesy: @princesoman9) (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his performance at the Coachella music festival on Sunday. However, amid the energetic singing by Diljit, what grabbed our attention was American DJ Diplo grooving to one of Diljit's hit Punjabi tracks at the concert. Yes, a video is going viral on the Internet in which DJ Diplo, in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, is grooving to Patiala Peg with his friends. A fan page shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as "Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella Love the vibe in this video!"

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Haha loved it!!" while another wrote, "Diljit in his name. Never fails to win hearts!"

Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh has become the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival. For the concert, Diljit opted for an all-black outfit with a black turban, matching sunglasses and sneakers. Sharing the video of DJ Dilpo dancing to his songs, he wrote, "Thank you."

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram from the fest in which the singer can be seen singing his hit track G.O.A.T. "@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining," read the caption.

Soon after the video was posted, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Arjun Rampal commented, "A true rock star. Legend." Sophie Chaudry wrote, "Making History." Tesher wrote, "An inspiration to us all!!!" A user wrote, "Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Panjab and the entire diaspora worldwide."

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in April in California.