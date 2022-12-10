Tamannaah, Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars Had This Much Fun At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

Tamannaah and Kartik at the concert. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert was a starry affair. Bollywood stars shared glimpses from last night on their respective social media handles. Darlings actor Vijay Varma shared a clip of Diljit performing on the stage on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Bhai Bhai." He also shared a picture of Tamannaah Bhatia from the concert and he captioned the picture: "Hot pizza partner." Tamannaah also shared a clip from the concert on her Instagram story. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also documented moments from last night's concert. A video of Kartik Aaryan enjoying at the concert was shared by a couple of fan pages dedicated to him.

This is what Vijay Varma and Tamannaah posted:

Screenshot of Vijay Varma's Instagram story

Screenshot of Vijay Varma's Instagram story

Screenshot of Tamannaah's Instagram story.

Here's a video of Kartik Aaryan from the concert, shared by a fan club.

Neha Dhupia, who attended the concert with husband Angad Bedi, shared pictures from it and she wrote: "Do you know... This is the song my love Angad Bedi serenaded me with... over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it... date night done right Diljit Dosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story."

Angad Bedi shared a post from last night's concert, where Diljit can be seen interacting with the crowd. He captioned the post: "Hunar Baakamal! Rab da bandah mera Dosanjhwala! You are gods own! You are an emotion which will always stay with me. I love you Diljit Dosanjh."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh shared pictures from his Mumbai concert and he wrote "All the characters in this event are fictitious."

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His recent hits include Lover and Vibe.

Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon among many others.

In the recent years, he starred in the 2019 film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. A year after that he featured in Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Last year, he featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Gurfateh Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, which was a hit. He also featured in the film Jodi last year.