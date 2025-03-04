Delhi Man Arrested For Selling Fake Tickets To Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling "fake tickets" to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert by creating a fake website in the name of Zomato, police said.

The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, North West (Delhi).

According to the police, food delivery company Zomato filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station (south) on September 17, claiming that fake websites in the name of Zomato have been created which has been selling tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's concert when only the said company was authorised for it.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Police Station, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar arrested the accused.

During police interrogation, Nitin revealed that he was selling tickets for Diljit's concert by creating a fake website.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said: "The police team analysed the accused's bank transactions in which the cheated amount was transferred. A total of Rs 7,998 (3999+3999) for two tickets was transferred to the bank account and utilised by the account holder."

Another police officer privy to the investigation said that he used to edit concert tickets and sell them.

"The accused confessed to his crime. The accused will be produced in a city court to seek police custody for further interrogation. Further action will be taken against the accused accordingly. The case is under investigation," he said.

