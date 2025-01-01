Diljit Dosanjh Faces Legal Action Over Alcohol Songs After Ludhiana Concert

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana was marred by legal controversy following a complaint filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh.

The complaint prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to issue a formal notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, urging them to prevent the singer from performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024.

The notice, which was addressed to the local authorities in Ludhiana, specifically calls for a ban on songs that have been accused of promoting alcohol, such as 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Tara Theke', and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)', even if modified with altered lyrics.

The complaint references prior warnings issued to Diljit Dosanjh by various commissions, where he was advised against performing these controversial tracks.

Despite these advisories, the singer has allegedly continued to perform them with slight alterations to the lyrics.

Panditrao Dharenavar, who filed the complaint, expressed strong concerns over the impact of such songs, particularly on young audiences, especially when underage children are in the audience.

Further complicating the situation, Dharenavar cited a ruling from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2019 directed the police to ensure that no songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence are played at public events, including live concerts.

According to the court's decision, songs that glorify substances like alcohol or drugs have a detrimental impact on impressionable children.

Panditrao has also made it clear that he is prepared to escalate the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the concert proceeds with these tracks.

He further criticized Dosanjh for performing such songs while wearing a pagadi, a traditional headgear that he believes should not be associated with promoting negative values.

The Ludhiana concert, which was added as a last-minute stop on Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour, marked the grand finale of his three-month nationwide performance schedule.

Initially, the tour was set to conclude in Guwahati, but the Ludhiana show was announced on December 23 and sold out within minutes of ticket sales opening.

In the days leading up to the Ludhiana performance, Diljit Dosanjh had already faced scrutiny in other cities for similar reasons.

During his concert in Hyderabad in November, he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, which cited a complaint about his performance of alcohol and violence-promoting songs.

Additionally, during his Indore show, the singer addressed the issue of black market ticket sales, defending himself against accusations that his tickets were being resold for inflated prices.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's song lyrics isn't new. Earlier in the year, the singer made headlines for his comments on alcohol in his music.

During a performance in Ahmedabad, he promised that he would cease making songs about alcohol if the Indian government enacted a nationwide ban on liquor. "If all the states declare themselves as dry states, I promise I won't sing about alcohol ever again," Dosanjh stated.

Despite these ongoing legal challenges, Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour has been a major success, with tickets selling out quickly at every stop.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)