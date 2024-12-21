Diljit Dosanjh Is More Popular Than Shah Rukh Khan. Top 50 Asian Celebrities List Says So

For all Diljit Dosanjh fans, we have a fantastic update waiting for your attention. The Punjabi singer, who is making waves with his Dil-Luminati tour in India, has claimed the top spot on the UK's list of the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World.

Wait, there is more. He has dethroned superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the 2024 edition of the list published by UK weekly Eastern Eye. Can't believe it, right? Well, you are not alone.

Diljit Dosanjh has celebrated the milestone on Instagram Stories. He has added a picture of himself and used his latest track Don for the background music. Nice one, Diljit, nice one. FYI: Don, sung by Diljit, features a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan.

Singer Charli XCX secured the second spot on the list, followed by Allu Arjun in third, Dev Patel in fourth, Priyanka Chopra in fifth, and actor Vijay in sixth.

Singer Arijit Singh was placed seventh. Other notable Indians who featured on the list included Prabhas, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

Diljit Dosanjh has one more reason to celebrate. He is also on the cover of Billboard Canada.

Sharing the superhit news, Diljit said, “Next up in Billboard's inaugural Global No. 1s series — @diljitdosanjh, representing #BillboardCanada. Seeing stadiums in Canada inspired him, and now he's playing them — continuing to take Punjabi music all over the world. Read the Billboard Canada cover story at the link in bio — and stay tuned as we reveal more global #BillboardNo1s cover stars, putting a spotlight on the highest-charting local artists in each territory where Billboard now operates.”

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's latest stop in his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour was Mumbai. He performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 19.