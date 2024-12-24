Diljit Dosanjh Adds Last Show To Dil-Luminati Tour; Ludhiana Will Have "The Biggest New Year Eve"

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is finally coming to an end! After performing across the country for almost two months, the actor-singer announced the last stop on his tour on Monday. Staying true to his Punjabi aa gaye oye catchphrase, Diljit's last stop will be Ludhiana!

Earlier, the India leg of the tour was supposed to wrap up after Diljit's Guwahati show on December 29. But the Amar Singh Chamkila actor added a year-ending surprise for his fans.

On Monday, Team Diljit Global announced the news on their Instagram handle. Posting a montage of Diljit's rocking performances around India, the caption read, "The Biggest New Year Eve, Dil-Luminati Tour in Ludhiana. Tickets live tomorrow 2 pm."

Check out the post here:

On Tuesday, as soon as the tickets went live, they were sold out almost immediately. The Fan-pit tickets were priced at Rs 14,999, the Gold tickets at Rs 8,999 and Silver ones at Rs 4,999. The show is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm, but the organsisers have not yet announced the venue for the concert.

For the unversed, there's a special reason why Diljit is concluding his India tour in Ludhiana.

Born in Dosanjh Kalan village of Jalandhar, Diljit came to Ludhiana when he was just 11 years old to live with his maternal uncle.

While he was still in school, he started his music career in Ludhiana itself when he was still a teenager. His first music album Ishq Da Uda Uda was also recorded and released in Ludhiana.

During his school days, the singer also used to perform devotional songs and kirtan in the gurdwaras of Ludhiana along with his maternal uncle.

Diljit Dosanjh's last concert was at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 19.

