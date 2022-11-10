A Day In Diljit Dosanjh's 'Solo Trip'

A still from Diljit's video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

If you are longing for a good vacation or quick getaway, Diljit Dosanjh's latest post will surely make you green with envy. The actor-singer, who is somewhere at a snow-capped location overseas, is spending quality time in his own company. His idea for a perfect day? Go on a “solo trip.” Diljit, on Thursday, shared a video compilation from his “kinda day.” It opens with him prepping his meal for the trip. Diljit then packs his bag by keeping essentials. Now, the trip begins. From relishing the meal to hugging a tree, the clip is all things fun. Sharing the post, Diljit wrote, “My Kinda day. Solo trip. Cameraman – Dosanjhanwala.” He added the hashtags “solo travel” and “travel.”

Fans loved how Diljit Dosanjh enjoyed his own company throughout the day. One user wrote, “Paaji, you inspire me for more solo travels”. Another commented, “I think this is so wholesome. You make me smile.”

For all those who have been wondering how Diljit Dosanjh has been making videos and taking photos of himself on his trip, check out his recent Instagram Stories. It shows his “solo trip hustle.” In the video, he is seen adjusting his phone on a snowy and wet bridge. “Phone takauna kehda saukha (it is not that easy to keep a phone steady),” read the caption.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Born To Shine world tour. For his next stop – Mumbai – he shared this video with his fans from his solo trip.

It is always fun to go through Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram posts. In this one, he is seen goofing around alone at an outdoor snow-capped location.

You will get “positive vibes only” from this video shared by Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.