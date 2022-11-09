Snowy Mountains And 'Positive Vibes Only' - That's Diljit Dosanjh's Post For You

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh's latest post on Instagram is all about “positive vibes.” We aren't saying this. The singer-actor himself did. He has shared a video from his time at a beautiful snow-capped location. The clip opens with Diljit striking a pose for his online family. In the next frame, he is standing in the water and praying. Don't miss the beautiful surroundings. We also got a glimpse of birds flying in a V formation. Thank you, Diljit Dosanjh, for making our day. Along with the video, he wrote, “Positive vibes only,” and added a smiling face with a halo emoji. Replying to the video, actor Sumeet Vyas wrote, “Oho…vibe.”

On his Instagram Stories, Diljit Dosanjh shared more pictures from the picturesque location. The snowfall and the mountains make the whole frame more beautiful.

Screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story.

Diljit Dosanjh's social media updates are quite fun. Don't believe us? This “Happy Bhoot Day” post will clear all your doubts. Diljit shared some pics of himself in the Michael Myers-special Halloween get-up. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Bhoot Day. Booo… Main tan dar gi…[I got scared].”

Remember when Diljit Dosanjh stepped into the shoes of a salesman? Oh yes, you read that right. In the clip shared on Instagram, Diljit - the salesman - is trying to sell a shawl [scarf]. He says, “This item has recently arrived from Kashmir. It is pure pashmina. It will keep you warm during winter. You must try this one and buy it from our shop, at least once.” For the caption, Diljit wrote, “Aa jao tuadi apni hee dukan hai [Come over this your shop only].”

Now, look at Diljit Dosanjh's “natural HIGH” avatar.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.