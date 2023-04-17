In Pics: Diljit Dosanjh Gets Chatty With DJ Diplo At Coachella Music Festival

Diljit Dosanjh shared this picture. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival. On Monday, the singer shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, from performing on stage to posing in style for the cameras. However, among all the pictures, one grabbed our attention in which he can be seen happily chatting with American DJ Diplo behind the stage. Diljit Dosanjh looks dapper in a traditional black ensemble, while Diplo looks uber cool in a white t-shirt and jeans.

Sharing the images, Diljit Dosanjh simply dropped a sunflower in the caption. Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Thanks for representing us worldwide," while another wrote, "You are a phenomena. That's all. Just straight up BOSS!!!! Thank you for everything you do for the culture."

Take a look below:

On Sunday, Diplo shared a video of himself from the musical festival in which he can be seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's song Patiala Peg. Sharing the video, he wrote, "First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y'all really thought I would miss it?" Soon after he shared the video, a fan wrote, "You and Diljit = legendary," while another wrote, "This is amazing."

Check out the video here:

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in April in California.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has given many hit songs to Bollywood, such as Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab), Ishq Di Baajiyan (from Soorma) and Sauda Khara Khara (from Good Newwz). In terms of movies, he will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.