Diljit Dosanjh To Trolls On His Coachella Comment: 'Please Google...'

Diljjit Dosanjh at Coachella. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who had performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California this year, recently addressed those trolling him for a statement that he made during his performance at the music fest. "Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This girl is carrying my country's flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all, don't use it to spread hate)," the singer had said in Punjabi during his second gig. Soon, a section of the Internet tweaked his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag. Diljit Dosanjh clarified what he actually meant and asked his trolls not to spread negativity.

The singer tweeted in Punjabi on Tuesday night, "Don't spread fake news and negativity. Mai kiha eh mere desh da jhanda hai. Eh mere desh Lai.. Means meri eh performance mere desh lai je Punjabi nhi aundi tan Google kar leya karo yaar...Kion ke Coachella ek big musical Ffestival aa othey har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why music sab da sanjha hai. Sahi gal nu puthi kive ghumauna koi tuadey wargeya ton sikey enu v Google kar lo," which roughly translates to, "I had said this is my country's flag, which she got here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys."

Read Diljit Dosanjh's tweet here:

DON'T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY



Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar...



Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that's... — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe.

Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New YorkArjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Good Newwz among others.