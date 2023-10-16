Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives With A LOL Disclaimer: 'Not On My Honeymoon'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Please do not disturb Parineeti Chopra. The actress is spending some quality time in the Maldives. FYI: It is not her honeymoon. How do we know, you ask? The actress has announced it on Instagram. In the picture, shared on Instagram Stories, the actress is seen holding a cup of coffee. Don't miss the exotic view and her chooda. Parineeti got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a dreamy ceremony last month. Sharing the postcard-worthy frame, she said, “Not on my honeymoon”. She has added the hashtag – “Girls trip.” We hope you are having fun, Parineeti.

Now, take a look at the picture here:

Before jetting off the island nation, Parineeti Chopra made heads turn at the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for Vani Vats. The actress looked stunning in an ivory saree. The cape added an extra edge to her look. Sharing pictures of herself from the event, the actress wrote, “Had a great time walking the ramp for one of my favourite brands for their latest collection ‘Qurbat', at the Lakme Fashion Week.”





Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Their pre-wedding festivities kick-started with an ardas ceremony in Delhi. It was followed by the Sufi night attended by only close friends and family members. Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi ceremony was held in Udaipur and was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies also included fun games like musical chairs, lemon and spoon races and a game of cricket.



Parineeti Chopra, at the time of sharing her wedding album, wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now.”



Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. The film was released on October 6.