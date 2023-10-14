In Pics: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra Lit Up The Ramp Like This

Parineeti Chopra on the ramp. (courtesy: fdciofficial)

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The actress was the showstopper for Vani Vats' creation. Parineeti was every bit stunning in an ivory saree. She completed her look with sindoor and pink chooras. Parineeti Chopra greeted the cameras with a bright grin and folded hands as she walked the ramp. Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha in a big, fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, last month.

See photos of Parineeti Chopra's ramp walk here:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi ceremony was held, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The reception was the final leg of the big, fat wedding celebrations. Their wedding festivities also included a game of musical chairs, lemon and spoon race and a game of cricket.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," they captioned their wedding album.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She also stars in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.