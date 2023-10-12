Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Haldi Album Sealed With A Kiss

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Attention folks, the wait is finally over. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur last month, treated her fans on Thursday evening to some lovely pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Several pictures were shared by the Kill Dil actress on her Instagram story in which she can be seen having the time of her life as her mom, brothers and friends smear haldi onto her face. In the pictures, Parineeti Chopra can be spotted wearing a red dress while Raghav complimented her in a white kurta. In one picture the couple can also been seen stealing a kiss.

See some pictures of the happy couple:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posed adorably with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj:

The one with Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra:

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport on Tuesday evening as she flew into Mumbai.The actress was pictured by the paparazzi, stationed at the airport, as she was exiting the premises. The Kesari actress was spotted in an all-black pant suit. The pink choora on her hands and the sindoor just added to her glamour. The actress was followed by the paparazzi as she walked towards her car. When one of them asked,"Jiju kaise hain humare(How is our brother-in-law)" the newly wed was spotted blushing as she responded, "bilkul thik hain (He is fine)." The actress was also seen thanking the paparazzi before stepping inside her car.

Take a look at her airport OOTD below:

Meanwhile, new pictures from Parineeti's sufi night, choora ceremony and wedding day were shared by Instagram user Punya Malhotra Bhogal over the weekend. In the pictures that went viral from the musical night, the actress can be seen wearing a grey sharara set with silver detailing. In other pictures, she can be seen happily posing with her fam.

Some inside pictures from the sufi night:

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung...walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also hosted a reception for them there.