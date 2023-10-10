Parineeti Chopra Spotted Blushing At Airport As Paparazzi Ask "Jiju Kaise Hain Hamare"

Parineeti Chopra, wearing choora and sindoor, spotted at airport

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in a dreamy Udaipur destination wedding last month, was spotted at the airport on Tuesday evening as she flew into Mumbai. The actress was pictured by the paparazzi, stationed at the airport, as she was exiting the premises. The Kesari actress was spotted in an all-black pant suit. The pink choora on her hands and the sindoor just added to her glamour. The actress was followed by the paparazzi as she walked towards her car. When one of them asked,"Jiju kaise hain humare(How is our brother-in-law)" the newly wed was spotted blushing as she responded, "bilkul thik hain (He is fine)." The actress was also seen thanking the paparazzi before stepping inside her car.

Take a look at her airport OOTD below:

Meanwhile, new pictures from Parineeti's sufi night, choora ceremony and wedding day were shared by Instagram user Punya Malhotra Bhogal over the weekend. In the pictures that have gone viral now from the musical night, the actress can be seen wearing a grey sharara set with silver detailing. In other pictures, she can be seen happily posing with her fam.

Some inside pictures from the sufi night:

In another set of images from the actor's choora ceremony, she can be spotted in a yellow kurta-salwar with a yellow dupatta on her head. The other is a group picture of Parineeti's close family members. Priyanka Chopra's mom Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra can also be spotted in the picture.

Check out the pictures below:

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung...walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also hosted a reception for them there.