Bengaluru Drivers' Body Protests Airport Parking Policy, Authorities Respond

The Karnataka Drivers' Association staged a protest near the airport toll plaza, opposing the new parking policy implemented at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. Police present at the spot detained the protesters immediately to prevent disruption.

Why The Drivers Are Protesting

The primary concern raised by private taxi operators is the parking allocation at Terminal 1. Under the new policy, the designated parking area for private taxis is located nearly 800 metres away from the arrival gate. Drivers say this has caused inconvenience to passengers, especially senior citizens and families with children, who are forced to walk long distances after long flights.

The second major issue relates to Terminal 2, where private taxi operators are now allowed only 8 minutes of free parking time. Beyond this limit, drivers are required to pay a penalty. Vehicles parked at the airport for 8-13 minutes will be fined Rs 150, while those waiting between 13-18 minutes will face a penalty of Rs 300 and beyond that time, authorities also have the power to tow vehicles found violating parking norms.

Taxi drivers argue that reaching the pickup point within this short time frame is practically impossible.

Impact Of Changes In Parking Rules

Following the revised parking regulations, the first lane is reserved exclusively for government vehicles. The second lane is allocated for airport-approved aggregator taxis. The third and fifth lanes are designated for white-board vehicles, including private cars. The remaining lanes are allotted to premium app-based taxi services. Private taxi operators have expressed strong resentment over these changes.

Drivers, Passengers Affected

Drivers claim that the new rules have severely impacted their livelihood. They claim passengers are required to walk nearly a kilometre at Terminal 1 to reach private taxis, while at Terminal 2, the eight-minute restriction is unmanageable. As a result, many passengers are cancelling bookings, causing financial losses to drivers. The associations have accused Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) management of favouring airport taxi operators and app-based aggregators.

Passengers opting for private taxis have also reported inconvenience due to the revised parking arrangements.

BIAL's Stand

Bangalore International Airport Limited has stated that the changes were introduced to manage traffic congestion, unsafe halts and confusion at the kerbside at the busy airport and to improve the overall arrival experience for passengers.