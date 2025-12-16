Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Husband Over Daughter's Custody In Bengaluru

A serial and film actress has allegedly been kidnapped by her estranged husband in a bid to get custody of their daughter in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

According to a complaint filed by Leela R, the sister of the actress, Chaitra R, the couple had separated due to marital disputes over the past seven to eight months. The actress' estranged husband, Harshvardhan, was staying in Hassan, while she moved to a rented house on the Magadi Road with their one-year-old daughter.

The two had married in 2023.

Post separation, Chaitra continued working as a serial actress. On December 7, she told her family that she was travelling to Mysuru for a shooting. However, it was allegedly a part of her estranged husband's plan. As per the complaint, Harshavardhan allegedly paid Rs 20,000 as an advance to his associate, Kaushik - who, with the help of another person called Chaitra to the Mysuru Road Metro Station around 8 am. She was then forcibly taken in a car via NICE Road and the Bidadi route.

At around 10.30 am, Chaitra reportedly managed to alert a friend, Girish, who immediately informed her family about the abduction.

By evening, Harshavardhan allegedly called Chaitra's mother, Siddamma, admitting to the kidnapping and issuing a chilling ultimatum: bring the child to a location he would specify, or Chaitra would not be released. He later contacted another relative, asking them to bring the child to Arsikere, assuring that Chaitra would be released safely.

The family, who were initially scattered across Tiptur and Bengaluru, regrouped and approached the police.

Based on the complaint filed by Chaitra's sister, a case has been filed.

The accused is the owner of Vardhan Enterprises and a film producer.