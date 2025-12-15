Worm-Infested Rice Found In Karnataka's Mid-Day Meals

Serious concerns have been raised over the quality of food served under the government's midday meal scheme in Karnataka's Koppal district after worms were found in rice supplied to government schools.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at a government school in Bisaralli village of Koppal taluk, where school staff and students discovered worms in rice meant for preparing midday meals. Earlier, a similar incident had come to light at a government school in Muddenahalli village of Kushtagi taluk, raising fears of a recurring problem and potential health risks to students.

Officials said that rice for the scheme is supplied from multiple godowns across the district, while other ingredients such as dal, oil and condiments are provided by designated agencies. Preliminary assessments suggest that poor-quality rice and dal may have been supplied by private contractors.

Authorities, however, have assured that the issue will be investigated and a detailed report submitted to senior officials.

According to the data, more than 2.8 lakh schoolchildren in Koppal district depend on the midday meal scheme every day. Parents expressed concern that any compromise in food quality could have serious implications for children's health and well-being.

Following the incidents, parents have demanded immediate inspections of foodgrains and cooked meals in all government schools across the district to prevent further lapses.

Responding to the issue, Hanumanthappa Hatti, President of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), Ningapur, said that isolated instances may have occurred but efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness and quality. He assured parents that such incidents would not recur and added that officials had been instructed to take corrective measures during a recent meeting.