13 Phones, Ganja Packets Seized Amid New Karnataka Prisons Chief's Crackdown

Karnataka's newly appointed Director General of Police for Prisons and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, launched a statewide crackdown within just 72 hours of assuming charge on Thursday, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to irregularities inside prisons.

Officials carried out surprise checks across multiple jails in Karnataka, leading to the seizure of 13 mobile phones and six packets of ganja over three days.

Seizures At A Glance

Bengaluru Central Prison:

Six mobile phones were seized during inspections at Bengaluru Central Prison. The prison has long been under scrutiny following earlier controversies, including allegations of VIP treatment for inmates and viral videos showing prisoners using mobile phones and hosting parties behind bars.

Karwar District Prison:

A search operation led to the seizure of seven mobile phones, highlighting serious security lapses in district-level prisons.

Four inmates of Karwar Jail involved in recent clashes have been transferred to different prisons across the state. The move is aimed at dismantling gang influence and restoring order within the facility.

Mysuru Central Prison:

Security staff recovered six packets of ganja, striking a blow to drug supply networks operating within the prison.