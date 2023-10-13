Parineeti Chopra's Reply To Paparazzo Who Said, "Kabhi Aaiye Humare Jiju Ke Saath"

Parineeti Chopra at the Mumbai airport.

The paparazzi in Mumbai surely know how to strike up a conversation with Bollywood celebs. The reason we brought this up today is because newlywed Parineeti Chopra was pictured at the Mumbai airport as she flew out on Friday morning, when a paparazzo asked the actress to bring husband Raghav Chadha along for a photo-op session the next time. "Kabhi aaiye humare jiju ke saath (come with our brother-in-law sometime)," a pap told her. Parineeti replied with a big grin as she said, "Ok." Later, when another paparazzo told her, "Jiju ko bolna humne yaad kiya hai (Tell him we miss him)." Parineeti replied, "Mai abhi bolungi (will tell him right away)."

See photos of Parineeti Chopra at the Mumbai airport:

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan, last month. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi ceremony was held, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The reception was the final leg of the big, fat wedding celebrations. Their wedding festivities also included a game of musical chairs, lemon and spoon race and a game of cricket.

After the wedding, the couple shared an extensive thank you note. It read "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."