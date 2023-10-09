Unseen Pics From Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding Festivities Go Viral

The image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: punyabhogal)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married last month in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family. While the actor and her husband have unveiled selected photos from their wedding festivities, some unseen pictures from the couple's wedding festivities were shared by a wedding guest. New pictures from Parineeti's sufi night, choora ceremony and wedding day were shared by Instagram user Punya Malhotra Bhogal. In the pictures that have gone viral now from the musical night, the actress can be seen wearing a grey sharara set with silver detailing. In other pictures, she can be seen happily posing with her fam.

Some inside pictures from the sufi night:

In another set of images from the actor's choora ceremony, she can be spotted in a yellow kurta-salwar with a yellow dupatta on her head. The other is a group picture of Parineeti's close family members. Priyanka Chopra's mom Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra can also be spotted in the picture.

Check out the pictures below:

A few days back, the official videographer of their wedding shared Parineeti Chopra's griha pravesh video.

The video shows the couple engaging in some fun post-wedding rituals. Asked who said "love you first", Parineeti Chopra admitted she was the one. Asked whether Raghav Chadha would be a trainee or competitor, he skillfully answered, "I will be a trainee at first to be a competitor later." At one point, Raghav Chadha can be heard saying to Parineeti, "Now, you are Chadha." Parineeti can be heard saying, "They are the best family in the world. They make me feel like a queen."

The Instagram handle of the official videographer wrote in the caption, "A daughter-in-law is the light that brings happiness into a mother's life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said... the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN."

Take a look at the video here:

Here are some more wedding pictures shared by a fan page dedicated to Parineeti Chopra. Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav shared the first pictures from their wedding a day after they got married. They wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us to know that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."