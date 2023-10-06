New Pics From Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Parineeti and Raghav in new wedding pictures. (Courtesy: pari-obsessed)

We haven't got over Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in the presence of friends and family on September 24. A fan page, dedicated to Parineeti Chopra, shared some new pictures from their dreamy wedding recently. In the carousel post, Parineeti can be seen posing for a full-portrait. In another, she can be seen coming downstairs while her official couturier Manish Malhotra holds the long veil. There's another picture where the newlyweds posing with their hands up. There are snippets of Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra. The fan page captioned the post, "Just when our happy tears start to dry up, new pictures come up." Parineeti shared some of the pictures on her Instagram story too. Take a look at the pictures here:

Parineeti and Raghav shared the first pictures from their wedding a day after they got married. They wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Parineeti also shared an inside video from her wedding in which she can be seen singing the special song for Raghav Chadha. She wrote in the caption, "To my husband ...The most important song I've ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words ... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."

Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti also shared fun-filled images and videos from their pre-wedding festivities where Raghav and Chopra families engaged in cricket, spoon race, musical chairs, to name a few. Take a look at the video here:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."