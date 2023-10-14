Mouni Roy Welcomes Durga Puja Vibes Like This

Mouni Roy shared this image. (Courtesy: MouniRoy)

Hey fans, Happy Mahalaya from Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra star wished her Instagram family on the auspicious occasion with a few snaps of herself. In the pics, shared on Saturday, Mouni was seen dressed in an authentic Bengali-style white saree with a red border. The actress posed in a vintage location. She shared the pictures along with a Hindi caption, “Nayantara.” Mouni Roy ended it with “Shubha Mahalaya” written in Bengali. FYI: Nayantara is the name of Mouni's character in her latest OTT series Sultan Of Delhi. Mouni's clicks received big love from her bestie Disha Patani. She commented, “So beautiful.” TV star Aashka Goradia wrote, “Sunder” with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Mouni Roy recently jetted off to Doha, Qatar, along with her BFF Disha Patani. The two had a blast, as they enjoyed the Qatar Grand Prix. Disha shared a montage video on her Instagram that gives a glance at their lavish stay, lip-smacking meals and fun time. The clip shows Mouni and Disha having the time of their life on the beach and in the pool. Disha Patani shared the clip with the caption, “What an incredible experience Formula 1…thank you for making it special Qatar Airways.” Replying to the post, Mouni wrote, “All love, everything.” Disha's close friend Krishna Shroff commented, “Missing.”

Before this, a Disha Patani Instagram fan page shared two videos of her posing with Mouni Roy. The pictures were clicked during a photo shoot on a Doha beach. In the first picture, Mouni and Disha can be seen posing next to each other. While Mouni wore a Dolce & Gabbana midi dress, Disha picked a fiery red dress with a slit.

Mouni Roy's Sultan Of Delhi premiered on Disney+Hotstar on October 13. In Milan Luthria's action series, the actress essays the role of an elegant cabaret dancer. Apart from Mouni, the series also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anupriya Goenka, Vinay Pathak and Anjum Sharma.