Mouni Roy And Disha Patani On Besties' Style Day Out In Doha, Guess Which One's Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani set stellar bestie-style goals from Doha.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have established themselves as style icons for Gen Z for years now. They share an impeccable sense of contemporary style and a love for both couture and casual. Their travel fashion and street-style looks have on more than one occasion, caught our attention. This time it is a gorgeous photoshoot in Doha when the besties donned retro chic summer dresses as they were clicked on against the backdrop of pristine clear waters and a white sand beach.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Hip Hop Style In Cargo Pants And A Jacket Is Energetic, Cool And Chic

Mouni Roy looked uber stylish in a printed midi dress from the designer label Dolce & Gabbana. The strappy outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice with a flared bottom. It also showcased extensive prints in a red colour palette on the base of white. The actress opted for minimal makeup with a dash of kohl, ample mascara, rose-tinted cheeks, and pink lip colour. She accessorised the look with just a pair of black oversized sunglasses.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Sparkling Bodycon Gown Is The Perfect Party Starter For The Weekend

Disha Patani, on the other hand, made a stellar case of a vibrant colour palette in a ravishing red outfit. She wore a slinky red dress that featured strappy sleeves and a deep, and plunging box neckline. It had a fitted bodice and an asymmetrical hemline along with ruffles that added a dramatic edge to the monochrome dressing.

We are totally in awe of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's stylish bestie looks.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Pink Brocade Saree With A Golden Blouse Is Colourblocked To Ethereal Heights