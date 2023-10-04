Disha Patani's Hip Hop Style In Cargo Pants And A Jacket Is Energetic, Cool And Chic

Disha Patani's hip hop style

Disha Patani's fabulous fitness and impeccable style have given her a long list of fans. When the actress shares her fitness journey through her Instagram handle, we are totally hooked on her social media profile. Not just the regular gym workouts, Disha keeps it versatile with a combination of dance, martial arts, and sometimes even hip hop. Her latest video on Instagram is all about immense energy and stellar style. The actress with her trainer danced in hip-hop style and gave fitness motivation while treating our midweek blues. Disha picked a white tank top and teamed it with an uber-cool pair of joggers. She wore a blue zipper jacket with it. Do not miss the blue baseball cap which added a sporty twist to Disha's look.

Not too long ago, Disha Patani shared another fitness video where the actress performed martial arts with her trainer. We were totally inspired by her enthusiasm and dedication to every kind of fitness form. In the martial arts training session, Disha and her trainer were showcasing top notch skill, talent, and efficiency in the sport. The entire video was a face-off between the two where both of them showed kicks, jumps, boxes, and more flawlessly. Disha wore a white tank top with relaxed-fit pants and a pastel shirt with it.

Yet another time Disha Patani grabbed our attention with her fitness routine was when the actress was training for a kickboxing session. Her energy, dedication, perseverance, and discipline for the sport were seen along with her strength and well-trained actions. Disha's uber cool style included an oversized purple t-shirt and a pair of black joggers.

Disha Patani aces any fitness activity with perfection and we simply admire her for it.

