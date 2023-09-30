Desi Girls In Paris: Mouni Roy, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda And Other Stars' Holiday Album

Bollywood stars in Paris. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Paris is all over the headlines, thanks to our Bollywood divas. Be it the ongoing Paris Fashion Week or a simple getaway — Paris is definitely the hotspot. Talking about Mouni Roy, she is on a romantic escapade with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The lovebirds checked into the city of love earlier this week, to celebrate the actress' birthday (which was on September 28.) Mouni has been treating her Instagram family to absolutely gorgeous photographs from her getaway. Her latest photo album comes with a Paris Fashion Week connection. Mouni shared a few images of herself, decked up in a black gown, from the shelves of the fashion label Yas Couture. In the caption, she wrote, “Paris by night, oh so beautiful…Last night at the @farfetch dinner. Thank you for being such gracious hosts. In a Yas Couture styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Paris Fashion Week.”



Mouni Roy also attended the “grand after party” of luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren. Check it out here:

Khushi Kapoor is also in Paris. She recently attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Khushi looked stunning in the glittery golden ensemble from the luxury fashion house. In one of the photographs in her Paris album, Khushi strikes a pose with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

While the little sister is busy with her Paris Fashion Week commitments, Janhvi Kapoor is in pretty much “eat, pray, love” mode. Away from the hustle and bustle, the actress had the time of her life in Paris earlier this month. Her fashion sensibilities deserve a chef's kiss. Take a look at her Paris dump:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to make her runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Going by Navya's Instagram Stories, the young entrepreneur will be walking down the ramp of L'Oreal Paris. In her latest update, Navya shared a bunch of images where she looked chic in a light yellow co-ord set. “4 cups of coffee down…,” she captioned.

Recently, Alaya F also paid a visit to Paris. She “posed at a fountain, made croissants and met old friends.” What else could she ask for? Let us have a look at her travel diary.

Whose travel style did you like the best?