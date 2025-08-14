Indian Woman's Scathing Review Of "Expensive" Eiffel Tower Lunch Sparks Debate

An Indian woman shared a video criticising her expensive lunch at Le Jules Verne, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant on the Eiffel Tower's second floor. In the video, Ishwarya described the bread as "impossible to chew," the starter as cold (rating it 2/10), the main dish as average (7/10), and the dessert as overly creamy (1/10), calling it her "most expensive" and worst meal.

An elderly New Zealander seated nearby echoed her complaints about the bread. When Ishwarya asked about alternatives, the waiter said it was the only option. She later noted that while the meal was edible, it was average and didn't meet her expectations, especially given the high price and prestigious location. Ishwarya later helped the woman get biscuits from a supermarket due to her struggle with the food.

The video was shared by Make Travel Easy, a page run by Ishwarya and her UK-based Tamil husband, Sakthivel. "I will never go here again. The most expensive lunch i had turned out like this," the video was captioned.

The video has sparked debate online. Some users called the restaurant a "tourist trap," while others defended the hard bread as typical European fare, meant for dipping in soup, and accused Ishwarya of not understanding French cuisine.

One user wrote, "You don't go to such a fine restaurant if you're not used to the French cuisine."

Another commented, "European breads are supposed to be hard..not all breads are soft..there are so many different types of breads."

A third said, "You guys...trust me, whenever you go restaurant, and 1st you check the bread, it's show you the real quality of a place..."

A fourth added, "It is a tourist trap, do you think locals will go to have lunch at the Eiffel Tower?"

Notably, Le Jules Verne is a two-Michelin-starred restaurant located on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, at an elevation of 125 meters. Named after the famed French author, it offers a fine-dining experience with panoramic views of Paris. The restaurant serves modern French cuisine, emphasising seasonal ingredients and artistic presentation. Its menu includes dishes like langoustine ravioli, roasted pigeon, and intricate desserts. The restaurant offers lunch and dinner services, with tasting menus starting at around 190 Euros for lunch and 255 Euros for dinner, complemented by an extensive wine list featuring over 430 French vintages.