Navya Nanda's Pic From Paris Gets Big Love From Ananya Panday, Mom Shweta Bachchan And Others

Navya Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently in Paris. She is there for the Paris Fashion Week (going by her Instagram stories). She has actively been sharing photos from her Paris holiday on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself from a local cafe. No caption needed. The post got a whole of love from her friends. Navya's friend and actor Ananya Panday commented, "Most beautiful girl." Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Noodle so cute." Shanaya Kapoor's comment read, "Beauty." Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Beauty." Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji. Sharvari dropped a few heart-eyed emojis. Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "So pretty" in the comments section. Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and hug emojis in the comments.

See Navya Nanda's post here:

On her Instagram stories, Navya Nanda shared more glimpses of her Paris holiday. "Day 1 with Loreal Paris," she captioned one of the selfies. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Navya's aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in Paris too. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, will represent the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. She was pictured leaving the Mumbai airport along with daughter Aaradhya. See the airport photos here:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.