Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Fly Out For Paris Fashion Week. See Airport Pics

Aaradhya with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to attend this year's Paris Fashion Week, was pictured with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. The actress was all smiles as she was clicked with Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was her usual stunning self in an all-black outfit. She accentuated her look with a matching tote. Her usual crimson lips and winged eyeliner completed the look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, will represent the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. Earlier this year, she attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya there.

See pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from the Mumbai airport here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a L'Oreal ambassador, is known for her statement-making looks at the Cannes Film Festival as well as the Paris Fashion Week and has been a regular attendee at both the events for years. This year, the actress appeared on the Cannes red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For her red carpet appearance, she wore a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train.

ICYMI, this is the look we are talking about:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya and Abhishek are co-stars of films like Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan. They got married on April 20, 2007.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released earlier this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.