Inside Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities With Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Kiara-Sidharth And Other Stars

Juhi Chawla shared these inside photos. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

The Ambani residence Antilia was lit up with stars last night and how. The Ambanis, who host the Ganesh Darshan festivities at their Mumbai residence every year, did it this year too and it was one starry event. We got glimpses of the inside pictures from the festivities courtesy the many photos shared by Juhi Chawla on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. In one of the carousel posts, she is seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan's kids Junaid and Ira, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Nita Ambani, Jackie Shroff, Prasoon Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Manish Malhotra.

In another Instagram post, Juhi Chawla shared pictures with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Radhika Merchant, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Bhagyashree and Farah Khan. See the posts shared by Juhi Chawla here:

Juhi Chawla also shared glimpses of her festive OOTN on her Instagram profile. "It's the season to sparkle," she captioned the post. Her outfit was from the shelves of Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Meanwhile, other guests at last night's festivities hosted by the Ambanis included Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri, Suhana, AbRam and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, Salman Khan with niece Alizeh, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim, Janhvi, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal with Isabelle Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Phew!