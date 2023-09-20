Ganesh Chaturthi At The Ambanis': Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya-Aaradhya

Bollywood stars had a busy Tuesday night, thanks to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Ambani residence

Ganesh Chaturthi At The Ambanis': Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya-Aaradhya

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan and family at the festivities.

New Delhi:

No Ambani event is complete without a slew of stars and Tuesday night's event was not any different. The occasion - the grand Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted at their Mumbai residence Antila. The guest list comprised of Bollywood A-listers - literally the who's who. Shah Rukh Khan attended the festivities with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, son AbRam. Salman Khan's plus one for the festivities was his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The Bachchans were represented by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone showed up in their festive finery. Alia Bhatt arrived minus husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Host for the night Nita Ambani pictured with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Shah Rukh Khan and family happily posed together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured with daughter Aaradhya.

Picture-perfect Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pictured together.

Alia Bhatt's plus one at the festivities was Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh.

Jawan star Nayanthara, rarely spotted at events, surprised us and how. She was accompanied by husband Vignesh Shivan.

Aamir Khan was represented by son Junaid and daughter Ira. Junaid will soon make his Bollywood debut.

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra checked into the venue together.

Navya Nanda was clicked with brother Agastya.

Ananya Panday was stunning in red. Sara Ali Khan went for a similar palette. She was accompanied by brother Ibrahim.

Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya were dressed in white. So was Shraddha Kapoor.

Hema Malini, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit clicked in their festive finery.

Varun Dhawan's plus one was wife Natasha Dalal.

Other guests included Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Karisma Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor posed with dad Jeetendra.

The couple's section was represented by Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul. They were joined by Ahan Shetty.

Shahid Kapoor arrived solo. Ajay Devgn arrived solo too. He did, however, pose with Singham director Rohit Shetty.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the celebrations.

Watch this space for more Ganesh Chaturthi stories.

