CBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani In Rs 2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided premises linked to Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI), sources said.

The searches were conducted at multiple places in Mumbai.

The SBI had classified RCOM and Mr Ambani as "fraud" on June 13 in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and the Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds.

The searches were conducted weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the 66-year-old businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group companies.