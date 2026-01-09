Central Power Body's Joint Director Arrested In Rs 9.5-Lakh Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including a public servant -- Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru, Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu -- while they were transacting a bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh.

The CBI registered the case on Thursday. They are alleged to have been indulging in corrupt practices by accepting bribes in exchange for issuing favourable test reports for electrical equipment manufactured by a private company, M/s Sudhir Group of Companies.

After registering the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Chennu, along with an executive of the private company, while they were transacting the bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh today in Bengaluru.

During searches conducted at the residence of the public servant, the following were recovered: Cash amounting to Rs 3.59 crore

Foreign currency (including US Dollars, Hong Kong Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euros, Chinese Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirhams) worth approximately Rs 4,05,858

Jewellery and other incriminating documents and articles were also seized.

So far, the searches have led to a total cash recovery of approximately Rs 3.76 crore (including the value of the foreign currency). The searches are still continuing.

The investigation in the case is in progress.

