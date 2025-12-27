Advertisement
CBI Lawyer Killed As Speeding Scorpio Hits His Car On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A video purportedly showing the advocate's car being hit from behind by a speeding vehicle near Banihal went viral on social media.

Police arrested Mohammad Shafi, the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio involved in the collision.
  • A 35-year-old CBI lawyer died in a crash on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban district
  • Sheikh Adil Nabi was critically injured and later died at Sub-District Hospital Banihal
  • A video showed his car hit from behind by a speeding vehicle near Banihal
Banihal/Jammu:

 A 35-year-old CBI lawyer died in a vehicle collision on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, officials said on Friday.

The victim, Sheikh Adil Nabi, was recently appointed as a prosecuting officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Adil sustained critical injuries in the collision and was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Banihal, where he was given first aid. He later succumbed.

"Adil Sheikh, who was serving as a public prosecutor and had been appointed with the CBI, Chandigarh, about two months ago, was injured in the accident," Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta said.

The officer said police had arrested Mohammad Shafi, the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio involved in the collision.

Adil had recently cleared his UPSC examination and was appointed as a public prosecutor with the top probe agency in Chandigarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

CBI Lawyer, Collision, Jammu Srinagar Highway Accident
