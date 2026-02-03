Russian Captain Found Guilty Of Manslaughter Over North Sea Ship Collision

The Russian captain of a cargo ship that hit an anchored oil tanker in the North Sea last year was on Monday found guilty by a UK court of killing a crew member.

After eight hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Vladimir Motin of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Filipino sailor Mark Angelo Pernia.

The seaman, 38, who was married with a young child, was lost at sea following the crash in which Motin's cargo ship, the Solong, collided with the oil-laden Stena Immaculate, triggering a fiery blaze off the eastern UK coast.

Pernia's body has never been recovered.

Motin, from Saint Petersburg, showed no emotion as he was convicted by a jury at London's Old Bailey court.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Speaking after the verdict, investigating officer Craig Nicholson described the crash as a "senseless tragedy".

"It's a miracle that there weren't more fatalities or serious injuries," he said.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court Pernia's wife -- who was seven months pregnant with their second child at the time of his death -- lived in a remote area of the Philippines.

She would need to make arrangements to travel somewhere with good internet access to watch the sentencing remotely.

'Collision course'

The collision at speed in March set both vessels ablaze and triggered a massive offshore rescue operation.

Motin's defence lawyer, James Leonard, had previously told the trial that the captain had attempted to take the Portuguese-flagged Solong out of autopilot and change course manually to avoid crashing into the Stena Immaculate, which had been chartered by the US military.

"That attempt, however, was not successful and the Solong did not change course at all," he said.

Had Motin changed course about one nautical mile away from the anchored oil tanker, "there would have been no collision", he said.

The jury was told Motin was a "highly trained" sailor who had captained the Solong for 15 years.

But the prosecution insisted that he "did nothing to avoid the collision".

"He could, and should, have acted differently" when his ship was on "an obvious collision course" with the tanker, Little told the trial.

Audio recordings from the Solong's bridge control room were played to jurors, accompanied by a visual reconstruction of the ship's trajectory towards the Stena Immaculate.

An hour before the collision, men could be heard speaking calmly in Russian about the price of cigarettes. Then a Russian folksong is heard, an apparent phone ringtone which went unanswered.

As the Solong approached the anchored oil tanker, no conversation could be heard in the control room at all. The ensuing sound of the collision's initial impact was so loud that jurors winced after being warned to decrease the volume on their listening devices.

The jury saw phone footage recorded by Joesen Mariposila, the Solong's third-in-command, showing fire at the ship's other end.

He was heard saying "Lord help us" five times as dark smoke began to fill the air.

