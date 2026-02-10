Mumbai Teen Hits Young Couple With SUV. He Used To Post Stunt Videos

Minors getting behind the wheel continue to pose a serious threat on Indian roads. The issue resurfaced yet again in Mumbai, where a late-night accident left a young couple fighting for their lives.

Their scooter was struck by a speeding SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy. The force of the collision flung both riders several feet away, resulting in grievous injuries.

The incident took place on February 5, late at night, in the city's Vidyavihar area near Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

According to the information, Ghatkopar residents Dhrumil Premji Patel (33) and his wife Minal Patel (32) were returning home on their Activa scooty when a fast-moving SUV coming from the opposite direction rammed into them. The collision was so forceful that both fell on the road and suffered major injuries.

Soon after the accident, the injured couple was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for first aid. Doctors then referred them to a private hospital in Ghatkopar due to the seriousness of their condition.

The doctors said that Dhrumil Patel remains in extremely critical condition and is on a ventilator, while Minal Patel's condition also continues to be serious.

Police investigations have revealed that the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old, who did not have a driving licence. A case has been registered not only against the minor but also against the boy's father. Officials are probing how the minor was allowed to drive the vehicle.

Past Viral Videos Under Police Scan

Following the incident, several videos of the accused minor and his friends have surfaced on social media. In the videos, they are seen posing with expensive cars and performing stunts. Police are examining these clips to check if such reckless behaviour had taken place earlier as well.

Mumbai Police has filed a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials say that every aspect of the accident is being investigated thoroughly, and strict action will be taken against all those found responsible.