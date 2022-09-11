Swiggy Agent Dies After Minor Driving SUV Hits His Bike In Delhi

The accused is a Class 11 student, police said. (Representational)

A Swiggy deliveryman was killed when a minor driving an MG Hector SUV hit his bike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Friday night. Police have detained the minor.

According to Delhi Police, after the incident, the boy and his friend, who is a foreign national allegedly left the car on the spot and fled. The accused is a Class 11 student.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Gole Market, who was working with Swiggy. He was travelling with his cousin and was on his way to meet his friends.

Police said they received a PCR call about the accident around 1:20 am. The victim and his cousin were shifted to RML hospital for treatment, where Rahul Kumar died due to his injuries during treatment.

Police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 and 337. During the investigation, police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner's home where the juvenile was detained today. IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the existing FIR.

Police said, the accused and his friend were returning from Connaught Place, where they had dinner, and allegedly hit the victim's bike. The victim's cousin Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries.

The accused's father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)